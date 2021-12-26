Sunday, December 26, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Committee to decide on withdrawing of AFSPA in Nagaland: State Govt after meeting Amit Shah

Committee to decide on withdrawing of AFSPA in Nagaland: State Govt after meeting Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah held a meeting to discuss the present scenario in Nagaland on December 23 which was attended by Nagaland CM, Assam CM and other officials.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2021 14:58 IST
AFSPA
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

A committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland, informed the state government on Sunday after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Minister Amit Shah held a meeting to discuss the present scenario in Nagaland on December 23 which was attended by Nagaland CM, Assam CM and other officials. In the meeting, it was decided that a committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of AFSPA in the state.

The Committee will submit its report in 45 days and withdrawal of Disturbed Area and AFSPA from Nagaland will be based on its recommendations, the state government said.

It was discussed in the meeting that a Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel, who are directly involved in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately, they said.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News