Committee to decide on withdrawing of AFSPA in Nagaland: State Govt after meeting Amit Shah

A committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland, informed the state government on Sunday after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Minister Amit Shah held a meeting to discuss the present scenario in Nagaland on December 23 which was attended by Nagaland CM, Assam CM and other officials. In the meeting, it was decided that a committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of AFSPA in the state.

The Committee will submit its report in 45 days and withdrawal of Disturbed Area and AFSPA from Nagaland will be based on its recommendations, the state government said.

It was discussed in the meeting that a Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel, who are directly involved in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately, they said.

