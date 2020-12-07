Image Source : AP Mystery disease kills 1 in Andhra's Eluru, over 300 people affected; Centre rushes teams

Andhra Pradesh's mystery disease has claimed one life and affected about 350 people so far. The authorities are yet to ascertain the sudden illness in people in and around Eluru. Meanwhile, the Central government rushed teams to the state for an urgent visit.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the team comprising Dr Jamshed Nayar, Associate Professor (Emergency Medicine), AIIMS, Dr Avinash Desohtawar, Virologist, NIV, Pune and Dr Sanket Kulkarni, Deputy Director, PH, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will reach Eluru on Tuesday.

The team would make "an urgent visit to East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh, to investigate the incident of sudden illness of people in an around Eluru, East Godavari District", it stated. "The team should reach by tomorrow morning and submit a preliminary report by evening," the office memorandum read.

The disease has left doctors baffled. Those suffering from the mysterious disease suddenly fell unconscious after suffering from fits and nausea. It starte din Eluru town and most of the victims were in the 20-30 age group while there were about 45 children below the age of 12 years.

Blood tests, CT (brain) scans, Cerebral Spinal Fluid tests were conducted to inquire the reasons for the illness. The reports, however, turned out to be normal.

Initially, water contamination was suspected as the cause of the disease, but sample tests ruled that out.

