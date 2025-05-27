Mysterious 'drone-like objects' spotted over India-Nepal border, security heightened The glowing drone-like objects reportedly remained visible for about 30 minutes before retreating back into Nepalese territory.

New Delhi:

In a security-related development, drone-like objects were spotted over the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Madhubani district. The police on Tuesday said that a probe commenced following the spotting.

According to Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel stationed at the Kamala Border Outpost (BOP) in Jaynagar reported spotting ""mysterious drone-like illuminated objects" entering Indian airspace from Nepal.

Indian Air Force, police alerted

“The personnel immediately alerted the Indian Air Force in Darbhanga and Delhi. The district police were also informed. An investigation is underway,” said the SP.

The glowing objects reportedly remained visible for about 30 minutes before retreating back into Nepalese territory. District police, in coordination with other security agencies, are maintaining heightened vigilance across the region.

All police stations along the India-Nepal border have been directed to intensify patrolling. The porous nature of the Bihar-Nepal border has long been a concern, with instances of illegal immigration from third countries.

The incident comes amid an already increased security presence across Bihar in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit, beginning May 29.

(With PTI inputs)