Myanmar assures India on Coco Islands: Why is this island strategically important for India? The Coco Islands are strategically important for India because of their proximity to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and key maritime routes, making them a potential location for foreign surveillance facilities that could monitor Indian naval and missile activities.

New Delhi:

Myanmar on Friday assured India that there is no Chinese presence on the Coco Islands in the Bay of Bengal. However, people closely following the development said Naypyitaw has yet to approve India’s request for a naval visit to the strategically located island chain, less than 100 miles from India’s Landfall Island.

Reports suggest that Myanmar’s ruling junta told India’s visiting Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh during a defence dialogue in September that “not a single Chinese national” was present on the Coco Islands.

Singh had met Major General Kyaw Ko Htike, Chief of Myanmar’s Armed Forces Training, in Naypyitaw between September 25–27 for the second annual defence dialogue. The assurance was seen as an effort to ease Indian concerns about possible Chinese military activity.

Why is Coco Island strategically important for India?

The Coco Islands are strategically important for India because of their proximity to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and key maritime routes, making them a potential location for foreign surveillance facilities that could monitor Indian naval and missile activities. Their location is close to the crucial Strait of Malacca and commercial shipping lanes, which raises security concerns for India.

Proximity to India's territory: The Coco Islands are located only 30 miles from India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This proximity means any surveillance or military facilities there are in India's "backyard," as described in the Hindustan Times.

Monitoring of naval and missile activities: Moreover, there are concerns that the islands are used to monitor India's naval movements, including submarines, and test firings of its missiles from ranges like Balasore.

Control over sea lanes: The location of the Coco Islands is in a critical position to observe sea lines of communication (SLOCs) and the Strait of Malacca, a vital global trade route that handles a significant portion of global oil and trade.

China's influence: Apart from this, India is also concerned about potential Chinese influence and military build-up, as China has leased the islands from Myanmar and is believed to have established surveillance and intelligence facilities there.

A security concern for India: The Coco Islands have long been a matter of concern for Indian security agencies as New Delhi suspects that China may be using the islands for surveillance and monitoring of Indian military activities.

Earlier, satellite images have revealed expanded infrastructure on the islands, including an extended airstrip of 2,300 metres, capable of handling transport aircraft. New barracks and sheds have also been built to accommodate over 1,500 military personnel in the area. Even as Myanmar insists that no Chinese troops are stationed there, experts say continued military upgrades raise legitimate security concerns for India.