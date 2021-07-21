Indian Muslims will face no loss due to CAA: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and author Nani Gopal Mahanta, during the launch of Nanis book on NRC & CAA debate, in Guwahati.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is on a two-day Assam visit, on Wednesday said that India does not need to learn secularism, socialism, democracy from the world as these are part of our traditions and is in our blood.

Bhagwat also launched a book on the NRC-CAA debate in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the event.

Speaking on CAA and NRC issues, the RSS chief said, "These (CAA and NRC) haven't been formed against any citizen of India. Indian Muslims will face no loss due to CAA. After partition, assurance was given that we'll take care of minorities of our country. We're abiding by that till today, Pakistan didn't."

ALSO READ | Amnesty International helping Left-wing outfits as part of conspiracies: Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Given the political situation, this is thought about only as per political mileage. Some people bring the narration along communal lines. Such talks take place for political benefits, let it go on. But we've to be careful as citizens see that politics is done properly," Bhagwat said at the event.

Bhagwat held meetings with senior leaders of the organisation from different parts of Assam and other North-eastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, an RSS spokesperson said.

Matters related to the organisation and measures for the welfare of people and the society during the pandemic were discussed in the meetings, the spokesperson said.

Bhagwat is also scheduled to meet a few political leaders today but their names were not disclosed.

This is the RSS chief's first visit to Assam after the BJP returned to power for the second consecutive term in the state. Mohan Bhagwat will leave for Chennai on July 22, the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi a Twitter troll, health is state subject: BJP counters Opposition's attack over oxygen shortage

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News