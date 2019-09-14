Muslims plan march in support of Ravidas temple

Muslims have decided to extend a helping hand to Dalits in the Ravidas temple demolition row and will hold a march here on Sunday to show their solidarity with Dalits.

The march, which will start at Jamia Hamdard and move towards the site in Tughlaqabad, is being organised by both Shia and Sunni sects of the Muslim community.

Many prominent religious figures, including Maulana Fazlul Manan of Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, are likely to take part in the march.

On the proposed march, Mehmood Pracha, main organiser and eminent lawyer, said Dalits and Muslims were under threat and they should fight it together. "There is no politics into it. We are trying to come together," he said.

"To show solidarity with the Scheduled Caste community on the issue of demolition of Sant Ravidas temple and arrest of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Aazad, the Muslims are organising a silent march to demand rebuilding of the temple and release of Aazad as well as 95 other protesters," said a release.

The temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority on August 10 on the Supreme Court order.

A petition for the rebuilding of the temple, filed by Congress leader Ashok Tanwar, is pending at the court.

ALSO READ | Punjab parties want Centre's intervention to end Ravidas temple row

ALSO READ | SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat meet Amit Shah; urge rebuilding of Ravidas temple

ALSO READ | Ravidas Mandir row: Chandrashekhar arrested; police baton charge Bhim Army protestors