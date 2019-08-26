SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat meet Amit Shah; urge rebuilding of Ravidas temple

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat meet Amit Shah

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him that the Ravidas temple, which was demolished by authorities here, be rebuilt.

The demolition of the temple in Delhi's Tughlakabad area led to protests in parts of Punjab and the national capital.

"Met Home Minister @AmitShah ji with Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji & urged that Guru Ravidas ji temple at Tughlakabad be reconstructed at the same spot as it carries historical & religious significance for entire Ravidas community," the Union minister tweeted.

The temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, a protest by Dalits against the demolition of the temple in the Tughlakabad area turned violent, leaving several people, including policemen, injured.

However, police have denied any reports of injury to the protesters.

The Delhi Police arrested Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 95 others on several charges, including rioting and unlawful assembly, following the protest.

