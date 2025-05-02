Muslims across country hold protest march against Pahalgam attack after Friday prayers | Watch Muslims staged a protest in UP’s Muzaffarnagar against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The markets in the area were completely shut down at the call of Hindu organisations in the district.

Members of the Muslim community on Friday took out a peaceful protest march across the country to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in Kashmir on April 22. They held the peaceful protest march after Friday prayers in different parts of the country.

Muslims hold protest march in Etah

Led by imams of 30 mosques, Muslims in UP’s Etah staged a protest march with hundreds of them wearing black armbands marching through the city, raising slogans such as "Down with Pakistan", "Long live India", "End terrorism", and "Hindu-Muslim unity".

One signature campaign was also conducted, drawing large participation from the community members.

Sharafat Hussain, one of the protesters, said, "A meeting was held on Thursday with the imams of all the 30 mosques in the city to condemn the Pahalgam attack and call for strong action against Pakistan."

Muslims stage protest in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muslims staged a protest in UP’s Muzaffarnagar against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The markets in the area were completely shut down at the call of Hindu organisations in the district. After 3:00 pm on Friday, everyone, including the Muslim traders, also closed the market and protested against terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Muslim traders in the area shut down their establishments and burnt effigies of terrorists at many places, shouting anti-Pakistan slogans.

Muslims hold demonstrations in Kannauj

Muslims after the Friday prayers held protest in UP’s Kannauj and raised slogans against Pakistan. Apart from Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians also joined the protest and raised slogans. Heavy police force was deployed to control the situation.

Muslims hold protest in Mumbai

The members of the Muslim community staged a protest in Mumbai on Friday against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. After the Friday prayers, local Muslim leaders condemned the attack and said it was completely cowardly and that killing innocent people by asking their religion was not only inhumane but also against the basic laws of Islam.

The protesters said Pakistan wants to create a religious divide in India, but the people here will never allow it to succeed. The Muslim community described the attack as the 'ugly face of terrorism' and reiterated its resolve to stand firmly with the Indian government and the Army.