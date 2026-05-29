May 29, 2026
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Punjab Municipal Council Results LIVE: Who will win in Sri Hargobindpur, Anandpur Sahib and Banga?

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Nearly 64 per cent polling was recorded in the urban local body elections in Punjab, which was marred by incidents of violence, stone pelting, clashes, attacks on political workers and allegations of booth capturing, officials said.

Punjab Municipal Council Results LIVE
Punjab Municipal Council Results LIVE Image Source : PTI/File
Chandigarh:

The counting of votes among the key Municipal councils like Sri Hargobindpur (11 wards), Anandpur Sahib (13 wards), Banga (wards), Fatehgarh Churian (13 wards) and Garh Shankar (13 wards) is underway. The civic body elections in Punjab were conducted through ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Punjab witnessed an overall voter turnout of 63.94 per cent in the General Elections to Municipalities-2026 held on Tuesday, according to the official poll-day summary released by the State Election authorities.

The elections covered 1,897 wards and 3,833 polling booths across the state. Among all categories, Nagar Panchayats recorded the highest voter turnout at 76.18 per cent, followed by Municipal Councils with 65.06 per cent. Municipal Corporations registered a turnout of 59.91 per cent.

A total of 7555 candidates are in fray across various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats, with Aam Aadmi Party fielding 1801 candidates, followed by 1550 candidates from Congress, 1316 candidates from BJP and 1251 candidates contesting from Akali Dal.

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Punjab Municipal Corporations Punjab Local Polls Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026 AAP Congress BJP
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