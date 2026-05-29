May 29, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Punjab Municipal Council Results LIVE: What is happening in Mansa, Mukerian, Nawanshehr and Kartarpur?

Punjab Municipal Council Results LIVE: What is happening in Mansa, Mukerian, Nawanshehr and Kartarpur?

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

Punjab Municipal Council Results LIVE: Voting for 103 municipal bodies, including 75 Municipal Councils, in Punjab was held on May 26 through ballot papers, and the Municipal Councils recorded 65.06 per cent voter turnout.

Municipal Council Election Results 2026
Municipal Council Election Results 2026 Image Source : PTI (File)
Chandigarh:

The counting of votes for all 75 Municipal Councils across Punjab is underway on Friday (May 29), following the recently concluded local body elections in the state. Among the key municipal councils where counting will be closely watched are Gobindgarh Municipal Council with 29 wards, Mansa Municipal Council with 27 wards, Mukerian Municipal Council with 15 wards, Nawanshahr Municipal Council with 19 wards, and Kartarpur Municipal Council with 15 wards. The civic body elections in Punjab were conducted through ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

A total of 7,555 candidates contested across Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded the highest number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 candidates from the Indian National Congress, 1,316 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and 1,251 from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

According to officials, nearly 22.38 lakh votes were cast out of around 35 lakh eligible voters, registering an overall turnout of 63.94 per cent. Municipal councils recorded a voter turnout of 65.06 per cent.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Punjab Punjab Municipal Councils Punjab Civic Polls BJP AAP Sad Congress
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\