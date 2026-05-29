Punjab Municipal Council Results LIVE: What is happening in Mansa, Mukerian, Nawanshehr and Kartarpur?

Chandigarh:

The counting of votes for all 75 Municipal Councils across Punjab is underway on Friday (May 29), following the recently concluded local body elections in the state. Among the key municipal councils where counting will be closely watched are Gobindgarh Municipal Council with 29 wards, Mansa Municipal Council with 27 wards, Mukerian Municipal Council with 15 wards, Nawanshahr Municipal Council with 19 wards, and Kartarpur Municipal Council with 15 wards. The civic body elections in Punjab were conducted through ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

A total of 7,555 candidates contested across Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded the highest number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 candidates from the Indian National Congress, 1,316 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and 1,251 from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

According to officials, nearly 22.38 lakh votes were cast out of around 35 lakh eligible voters, registering an overall turnout of 63.94 per cent. Municipal councils recorded a voter turnout of 65.06 per cent.