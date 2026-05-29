Punjab Municipal Council Results LIVE: What is happening in Adampur, Sujanpur, Sunam, Phillaur?

Chandigarh:

Punjab Municipal Council election for Adampur (13 wards), Sujanpur (15 wards), Sunam (23 wards), Phillaur (15 wards) and Samana (21 wards) were held on May 21 amid tight security. Punjab witnessed an overall voter turnout of 63.94 per cent in the General Elections to Municipalities-2026 held on Tuesday, according to the official poll-day summary released by the State Election authorities.

A total of 22,38,241 votes were polled across 102 municipalities, including Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. The elections covered 1,897 wards and 3,833 polling booths across the state. Among all categories, Nagar Panchayats recorded the highest voter turnout at 76.18 per cent, followed by Municipal Councils with 65.06 per cent. Municipal Corporations registered a turnout of 59.91 per cent.

A total of 7555 candidates are in fray across various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats, with Aam Aadmi Party fielding 1801 candidates, followed by 1550 candidates from Congress, 1316 candidates from BJP and 1251 candidates contesting from Akali Dal.