Mumbai: Woman falls into sea while taking selfie, photographer rescues her - Dramatic video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO, GRAB, ANI A man saves a woman's life who fell into the ocean near Gateway of India.

A photographer saved a woman from drowning in the sea at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The woman had fallen into the sea after she lost her balance while taking a selfie at the city's iconic spot. She was sitting on the safety wall near Gateway of India when she fell into the ocean on Monday.

In a dramatic video that has gone viral on social media, one can see the man (photographer) is holding the woman with the help of an inflated tube and pulling both of them towards the shore with the help of a rope.

"At 7 pm I saw the woman sitting on the safety wall at Gateway of India. I saw that someone had fallen off. Called the constables & 2 women. I jumped into the sea, helped her wear an inflated tube & pulled her out. I just thought about rescuing her," said Gulab Chandra, photographer.

ALSO READ | Delhi rains: Relief from heat as monsoon hits city, waterlogging leads to traffic snarls

Not the first time when people have risked their lives at tourist spots while taking selfies but it's also not the first time when strangers have put their lives at risk to save others.

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh floods: Yellow alert sounded for 3 days, tourists stranded in Kullu, Kangra; NDRF deployed

Latest India News