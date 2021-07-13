Himachal Pradesh floods: Yellow alert sounded for 3 days, tourists stranded in Kullu, Kangra; NDRF deployed

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Himachal Pradesh floods: Yellow alert sounded for 3 days, tourists stranded in Kullu, Kangra

A yellow alert has been sounded in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rains hit many parts of the state and triggered flash floods. Several people were reported stranded in Kangra, Kullu, Dharamshala and other tourist spots.

According to Prakash Singh, additional deputy commissioner, Kullu, a yellow alert has been sounded for the next three days. At least 25 roads are still shut in Kullu district. Several transformers are down, hampering the electricity supply.

Several other areas of the Himachal are witnessing heavy rainfall. The state administration has asked all the departments to report on destruction.

In Kangra district, houses were flooded and vehicles were seen floating in the water. The district administration has issued a notification asking general public not to go out and leave homes only in case of emergencies.

Also, three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to flash flood-affected Kangra to conduct rescue-and-search operations.

Three teams have been dispatched from the regional response centre of the NDRF located at Nurpur in Kangra. While one team has reached Tatwani after overcoming difficulties caused by landslides and has launched search-and-rescue operations there, the other two teams are expected to reach the affected areas soon. An NDRF team usually has 47 personnel, and they are equipped with life-saving equipment, inflatable boats and tree and pole cutters.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains swept away buildings and cars in Dharamshala town of Kangra district that is frequented by tourists. Bad weather also led to the closure of the airport.

The flash floods also damaged a bridge on the Mandi-Pathankot highway. The traffic was stopped on both sides.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted that he is closely monitoring the situation in Himachal Pradesh. Authorities are working with the state government and assured that all possible support is being extended. Union Home Minister Amit Shah later spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to take stock of the situation arising due to the floods and assured him all possible help from the Centre.

