Mumbai weather update: IMD issues Red Alert amid extremely heavy rainfalls

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Waterlogging in different parts of Mumbai, following incessant heavy rainfall.

In the latest development, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a Red Alert for Mumbai. The information was shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The alert was issued after intermittent but extremely heavy rainfalls triggered massive waterlogging in the city. According to the information shared by BMC, a Red Alert was issued for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri, while an Orange Alert was issued for Thane and Palghar.

Seeing the roads and locality inundated with rainwater, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has ordered the closure of the schools for July 9 in its area. Meanwhile, the Andheri Subway has also been temporarily closed after a severe accumulation of rainwater. Moreover, considering the inclement weather, several flights were diverted while about 50 flights were cancelled.

Woman die due to short circuit

Additionally, BMC said that Mumbai received 101.8 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 6 pm. It informed about 40 calls which were received regarding falling trees and branches. BMC also reported that no injuries were reported in the incident. Also, a fire incident was reported in Santacruz due to a short circuit leaving one woman injured, who later died in hospital.

School, colleges closed in Raigad, Thane, Pune

In Raigad district, the collector's office ordered to closing of all the schools and colleges in the district. "Due to heavy rain warning (red alert) in Raigad district, keeping in mind the safety of the students, all the schools and colleges in Raigad have been declared holiday on Tuesday 9th July", the Raigad collector office said. Moreover, the schools have also been closed in Thane and Pune district

ALSO READ | Mumbai rains: CM Shinde chairs high-level meeting, urges people to avoid unnecessary movement