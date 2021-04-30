Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mumbai: Vaccination suspended for 3 days as stocks run out

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that no vaccination against Covid-19 will be held in Mumbai for the next three days as the existing stock of doses has been exhausted.

Currently those above 45 years of age are being inoculated. The vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group, which was supposed to start from May 1 earlier, was likely to be deferred too.

"The BMC will not hold any vaccination camp on Friday, Saturday and Sunday because existing stock has been exhausted. With this, the civic body is likely to postpone its vaccination drive for 18-44 age category beyond May 1," the civic body said in a statement. If fresh supplies were received, vaccination will resume, it added.

According to data shared by the BMC, there are 63 civic-run vaccination centres in the city. Besides, 73 centres are being run by private hospitals.

On Wednesday, only 26,610 people received the jab in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Health Department said.

READ MORE: Plan for third wave of pandemic: Maha CM to district officials

READ MORE: Global community rushes medical supplies, relief materials to India to combat COVID surge

Latest India News