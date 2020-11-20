Schools in Mumbai to remain shut till December 31, says BMC

Image Source : PTI Mumbai schools to remain closed till December 31

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced that all schools in the city will continue to remain shut until December 31, keeping in mind the coronavirus situation in the financial capital, amid a spike in coronavirus cases. However, schools in other parts of Maharashtra can reopen on November 23, keeping all COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

"All schools in BMC jurisdiction to remain closed till 31st December. The decision has been taken in the wake of rise in #COVID19 cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23rd," said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

All schools in BMC jurisdiction to remain closed till 31st December. The decision has been taken in the wake of rise in #COVID19 cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23rd: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/rrdIenFotQ — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 to Class 12 from and junior colleges November 23.

This development comes days after the Delhi government announced all schools in the city-state will stay shut till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation.

All the schools that will open on Monday for classes 9 to 12 are getting sanitized, by following the guidelines. The state education department also made it mandatory for teachers to undergo an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 before the schools reopen, so as to minimise the risk of the virus.

Also Read: Gujarat reverses order on opening of schools, colleges amid Covid scare

Latest India News