Gujarat reverses order on opening of schools, colleges due to rising COVID-19 cases

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the state, the Gujarat government on Thursday reversed its order on reopening of schools and colleges. Earlier, the schools and colleges were scheduled to reopen from November 23, will now remain closed till official order.

On November 11, the Cabinet decided that after Diwali, from November 23, all high and higher secondary schools, colleges, and universities will hold teaching in their respective premises. The state government's decision comes after many other states have had to revoke such decisions and again order shut down due to rising coronavirus infections in schoolchildren.

Earlier today, the Ahmedabad administration has decided to impose night curfew on the city. The curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am in the city till further order.

