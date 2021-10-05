Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai's Raza Academy celebrates death of Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks known for Prophet's caricature

Lars Vilks, the Swedish cartoonist who stirred controversy in 2007 with drawings of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in a car accident on October 3. The Swedish government had provided security to Lars Vilks since 2007.

Raza Academy, an organisation based in Mumbai that promotes Islamic beliefs in the country, distributed sweets to 'celebrate' the death of the cartoonist.

Raza Academy president Saeed Noori Sahab said that he is happy that Lars Vilks has died. He said that Lars Vilks was attacked twice by unidentified men. In 2010, miscreants had torched Lars Vilks's home but he was not inside then. In 2015 again, he was shot during a party in Denmark.

"But Allah has now burned him to death in a car accident," he said.



Lars Vilks was charred to death when his car caught fire after an accident with a truck. The incident took place near the southern town of Markaryd. He was travelling in a police car that collided with a truck. Two police officers were also killed.

Lars Vilks was born in 1946 in Helsingborg in southern Sweden. He worked as an artist for around 40 years.

