Mumbai relaxes curbs as Covid cases drop, night curfew lifted | Details

Highlights
- Mumbai Covid cases have significantly dipped, which has why certain curbs have been relaxed.
- The ongoing night curfew in Mumbai has been lifted.
- Restaurants and theatres can operate at 50% capacity.
As Covid cases are graudlly seeing a dip in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, the city has relaxed several curbs earlier imposed, including the ongoing night curfew. Apart from this, restaurants, and theatres can operate at 50% capacity now.
Here's all you need to know:
- Local tourist spots will remain open as per normal timing, while weekly bazzars will remain open as per normal timing.
- The ongoing night curfew has been lifted.
- 25% audience is permitted in competitive sports and other such activities including horse racing.
- Marriages can have guests upto 25% of the capacity or 200 people (whichever is lower) in both closed as well as open spaces and closed spaces.
- Restaurants and theatres can operate at 50% capacity.