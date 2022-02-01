Mumbai relaxes curbs as Covid cases drop, night curfew lifted | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The ongoing night curfew in Mumbai has been lifted.

Restaurants and theatres can operate at 50% capacity.

As Covid cases are graudlly seeing a dip in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, the city has relaxed several curbs earlier imposed, including the ongoing night curfew. Apart from this, restaurants, and theatres can operate at 50% capacity now.

Here's all you need to know:

Local tourist spots will remain open as per normal timing, while weekly bazzars will remain open as per normal timing. The ongoing night curfew has been lifted. 25% audience is permitted in competitive sports and other such activities including horse racing. Marriages can have guests upto 25% of the capacity or 200 people (whichever is lower) in both closed as well as open spaces and closed spaces. Restaurants and theatres can operate at 50% capacity.

