Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  4. Mumbai relaxes curbs as Covid cases drop, night curfew lifted | Details

25% audience is permitted in competitive sports and other such activities including horse racing in Mumbai.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Mumbai Published on: February 01, 2022 19:24 IST
The ongoing night curfew in Mumbai has been lifted.

Highlights

  • Mumbai Covid cases have significantly dipped, which has why certain curbs have been relaxed.
  • The ongoing night curfew in Mumbai has been lifted.
  • Restaurants and theatres can operate at 50% capacity.

As Covid cases are graudlly seeing a dip in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, the city has relaxed several curbs earlier imposed, including the ongoing night curfew. Apart from this, restaurants, and theatres can operate at 50% capacity now. 

Here's all you need to know:

  1. Local tourist spots will remain open as per normal timing, while weekly bazzars will remain open as per normal timing.
  2. The ongoing night curfew has been lifted.
  3. 25% audience is permitted in competitive sports and other such activities including horse racing. 
  4. Marriages can have guests upto 25% of the capacity or 200 people (whichever is lower) in both closed as well as open spaces and closed spaces.
  5. Restaurants and theatres can operate at 50% capacity.

