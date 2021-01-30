Image Source : PTI Mumbai Metro extends operational hours from February 1. Check new timings

With the opening of suburban trains services from February 1, Mumbai Metro will extend the operational hours from Monday. The metro services will be available from 6.50 am at Versova and 7.15 am at Ghatkopar from Monday onwards.

At present, metro services are available with first train from Versova at 7.50 am and last train from Ghatkopar at 10.15 pm with weekday ridership at around 80,000. Now, the first train from Versova will be at 6:50 am and from Ghatkopar at 7:15 am. Similarly, the last train from Versova will be at 9:50 pm and Ghatkopar at 10:15 pm.

For easy access for commuters to and from Metro to suburban stations, railway FOBs at Andheri and Ghatkopar will also be open. Besides, Metro will open a new gate at its Andheri station for commuters who wish to reach Andheri (W) directly.

Stations will open 15 minutes before the scheduled departure of the first train. After the lockdown, Mumbai Metro one services were opened to all from 19-Oct-2020, without age or gender restrictions and with strict safety protocols.

WATCH | By 2025, govt will take metro service to more than 25 cities: PM Modi

Also Read: Mumbai: Local trains services to be opened for public from Feb 1, time slots fixed

Latest India News