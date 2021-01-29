Mumbai: Local trains services to be opened for public from Feb 1, time slots fixed

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Local trains to resume for general public from Feb 1, time slots fixed

Local trains in Mumbai will be opened for all from February 1 with proper care to avoid crowding, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office announced on Friday. As per the details available, general public will be allowed to board Mumbai suburban trains starting Monday, February 1.

Mumbai local trains are popularly referred to as the lifeline of the maximum city. The local train services were suspended since March last year due to the Covid pandemic and re-started in phases since then.

Earlier it was reported that the local trains services will be restored almost fully starting today, i.e. January 29.

The resumption of suburban commuter trains will take place in fixed time slots. As per the order issued by the Maharashtra government, the general public will be allowed to travel on Mumbai locals till 7 am from the start of the first local train service. Then, they can use the service between 12 noon and 4 pm in the afternoon and then after 9 pm in the night till end of service.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Friday extended till February 28, 2021 the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions in the state. A circular to this effect was issued by the state government.

"The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus and the government feels the need to take emergency measures," the circular said.

The government's guidelines to operationalize ''Mission Begin Again'' for easing of restrictions and phase- wise opening will remain in force till February 28, it said. The activities already allowed and permitted from time-to-time shall continue, it added.

Till Thursday night, there were 20,18,413 coronavirus positive cases in the state, where 50,944 people have succumbed to the infection.

