Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination drive to resume from Saturday as 1.6 lakh doses arrive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, said that the vaccination drive against COVID-19 will resume on Saturday at civic and government-run centers in Mumbai as the city received a fresh stock of over 1.6 lakh doses.

In a statement issued on Friday, the BMC said 1,60,240 vaccine doses arrived here on Thursday night, comprising 1.5 lakh Covishield and 10,240 Covaxin vaccines.

The civic body had suspended the inoculation drive for two days on Thursday and Friday after centers run by the civic body as well as the state government ran out of doses.

It had to suspend the drive on July 8 and 9 as well due to the same reason. As per the BMC, 82,43,789 people have been administered vaccines in the metropolis so far, with 20,83,893 beneficiaries getting the second dose as well.

Presently, there are 438 COVID-19 vaccination centers in Mumbai, of which 296 are operated by the BMC, 19 by the state government, and 123 by private entities.

