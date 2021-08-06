Mumbai: Juhu beach's sand turns black following oil spill

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai's Juhu beach sand turns black following oil spill

The sand on over 5 kilometre stretch of Mumbai's Juhu Beach turned black due to an oil spill on Thursday. People, who came for a walk in the morning today, said that the oil in the seawater was flowing towards the shore that has turned sand in black. However, it is still not clear how the oil spilled into the sea water.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the administration will inspect the situation at the beach.

"I will assign a ward officer to inspect the oil on the Juhu Beach. We don't know the reason yet but, whenever we have the information we will share it," she told reporters.

"Usually we put sand over it but first we will inspect the situation," she added.

A Twitter user, Dr Rajesh Sarwadnya, who was at the beach, posted a video and wrote: "Waves of oil Spill today on entire 6 km Juhu Beach"

Pramod Virkar, a local resident said: "We have never seen oil in the beach and in the seawater, it has happened probably due to breakdown of a steamer."

Another resident, Hari said, "The sand is sticky and we cannot walk on it. It will also harm the marine life and the environment."

ALSO READ: Maharashtra BJP announces protest, demands resumption of local train service for vaccinated people

Latest India News