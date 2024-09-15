Mumbai Airport mid-night chaos: Indigo passengers for Doha stuck on plane for 4 hours | VIDEO

Sunday, September 15, 2024
     
An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Doha, originally set to depart at 3:55 am, has been delayed for over five hours due to a technical issue. Passengers reported that they were made to stay seated on the plane for three to four hours during the delay.

Reported By : Saket Rai Written By : Ajeet Kumar
Mumbai
Updated on: September 15, 2024 11:24 IST
Indigo Flight Doha mumbai airport
Image Source : PTI Indigo Flight (Representational Image)

Mumbai: An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Doha, which was scheduled to take off at 3:55 am, has been delayed for more than five hours due to a technical snag. The passengers alleged they were forced to remain seated on the flight for more than three to four hours.

However, after the passengers on the morning aircraft lodged their protests, they were deboarded from the flight but were not provided with adequate facilities. The passengers alleged they were forced to sit in the immigration waiting lounge. This triggered massive outrage among the passengers who alleged the airline had not provided adequate information and accommodation. Also, they were not allowed to move out of the airport. 

As per reports, around 25-300 passengers were boarded the aircraft. A video of passengers and airline staff involved in a heated exchange also went viral on social media platforms.

VIDEO: Indigo passengers in heated exchange of words with airline staff

What airline says

 

Meanwhile, amid the chaotic scenario at the airport, the airline issued a statement saying, "IndiGo flight 6E 1303 operating from Mumbai to Doha was delayed due to a technical reason."

"Our airport team immediately provided assistance to the affected customers, provided refreshments and necessary arrangements,"- a claim that passengers denied.  According to the low-cost airline, the aircraft tried to depart for its destination a couple of times but had to finally be called off due to extended time lag on account of various procedural delays. "The passengers are being provided hotels and are being rebooked as per their final destination," it added in the statement with a "sincere apology".

Notably, Indigo is the largest airline in India in terms of passenger carried and fleet size. It has a 62 per cent domestic market share as of August 2024. 

ALSO READ: IndiGo apologises after onboard passengers faint, face suffocation due to 'AC malfunctioning'

