IndiGo apologises after onboard passengers faint, face suffocation due to 'AC malfunctioning'

IndiGo Airlines issued an apology on Saturday (September 7) after passengers on the Delhi-Varanasi flight faced discomfort due to air conditioning of the aircraft malfunctioning which led to a chaotic situation. Several passengers were reportedly fainted due to intense heat and suffocation, while others were seen using magazines to cool themselves in a purported video that surfaced online.

Reacting to the incident, sources within IndiGo said that the AC was functioning properly, however, a shift in temperature caused the cabin to heat up, leading to panic among the passengers.

What did IndiGo say?

"We extend our apologies for the inconvenience experienced on flight 6E 2235 operating from Delhi to Varanasi on September 5, 2024," read a press statement from the airlines.

"The discomfort was attributed to fluctuations in cabin temperature, which were adjusted in response to passenger requests. Our cabin crew promptly extended assistance to the affected passenger to address the situation," the statement added.

The video of the incident which occurred on Thursday on flight 6E 2235, showed flyers in utter discomfort.

Similar incident in June this year

A similar incident had taken place in June this year on Delhi-Bagdogra flight when the AC of an IndiGo flight stopped working for an hour. Elderly people faced breathing difficulties due to suffocation. The outraged passengers said that they felt like being “hijacked”.

Responding to the entire chaos, IndiGo issued a statement and said, "IndiGo flight 6E 2521 between Delhi and Bagdogra was delayed due to high ground temperatures impeding operations. IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else and is taking steps to enable a prompt departure. Passengers are being provided with regular updates, and we regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline's control.”

