IndiGo to restart flights from Delhi airport's T1 from THIS date: Check details

IndiGo on Friday (August 30) announced the resumption of flight operations from Terminal 1 at the Delhi airport on September 2. The airline will operate 35 departures daily from T1. "Proactive measures have been taken to ensure that passengers are well-informed about this transition. Domestic flight with flight numbers 2000-2999 will operate from Terminal 2 and flight numbers from 5000-5999 will operate from Terminal 3 and the rest all flights will operate from Terminal 1," the airline said in a release.

The new T1 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) commenced operations on August 17. The old T1 was temporarily shut on June 28 after a roof collapsed due to heavy rain, killing a man. The flight operations from the terminal were shifted to T2 and T3.

