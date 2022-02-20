Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mumbai: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pays surprise visit to 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday made an unplanned and surprise inspection of the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' on the last day of his two-day visit to Mumbai. Mandaviya is on a two-day visit to the financial capital that began on Saturday.

"During the visit of Union Minister Dr @mansukhmandviya to Mumbai, he did an unplanned and surprise inspection of a 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra'. These Jan Aushadhi Kendras are known as 'Modi ji ki shop', 'Modi Medical', which provide cheap and best medicines to the public," tweeted the Office of Mansukh Mandaviya in Hindi.

Later in the day, the Health Minister is scheduled to visit the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) for the inauguration of a new department and new centres. He would conclude his visit to the city with a visit to the All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

