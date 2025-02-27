Mumbai-Goa RoPAX Ferry Service set to begin soon: Check passenger capacity, other details If successfully launched, the Mumbai-Goa RoPAX service will be a significant addition to India's growing ferry transportation network, joining the ranks of successful services like the Hazira-Ghogha ferry in Gujarat.

Mumbai-Goa RoPAX Ferry: Travelling between Mumbai and Goa is set for a major transformation as M2M Ferries, known for its Ro-Ro (roll-on, roll-off) service between Mumbai and Mandwa, prepares to launch a Mumbai-Goa RoPAX ferry service. This highly anticipated service will allow both passengers and vehicles to be transported seamlessly, offering a faster and more scenic alternative to traditional road and rail routes.

To make this project a reality, M2M Ferries has acquired a 15-year-old RoPAX vessel from Italy, which is currently undergoing maintenance in Mumbai. Once operational, the ferry is expected to cover the Mumbai-Goa route in just six and a half hours -- a significant reduction in travel time compared to conventional modes of transport. As per reports, the company has already applied for the necessary clearances from the Director General of Shipping and other regulatory bodies to commence operations soon.

High capacity and expected affordability

The newly acquired RoPAX vessel boasts a capacity of 620 passengers and 60 cars in order to ensure ample space for travellers and their vehicles. While the final fare structure is yet to be announced, M2M Ferries is optimistic that the central government may offer subsidies on fuel and tax concessions, which could make the service more affordable for the public.

A game-changer for India's ferry network

If successfully launched, the Mumbai-Goa RoPAX service will be a significant addition to India's growing ferry transportation network, joining the ranks of successful services like the Hazira-Ghogha ferry in Gujarat. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) is advancing coastal infrastructure by constructing new Ro-Ro jetties at Kashid, Revdanda, and Dighi along the Raigad coast, expected to be completed within the next 18 months. Furthermore, the state government is exploring a Ro-Ro service to connect Dighi's emerging industrial hub.

