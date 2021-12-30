Mumbai reports around 4,000 new Covid cases, spike of 1,000 in a day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A crowded platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station amid concern over rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the country, in Mumbai.

Mumbai reported 3,671 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a 46.25 percent increase over the previous day, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. The Test Positivity Rate in the financial capital was recorded at 8.48 percent, he added. While the new daily spike was highest since May 5, no new fatalities were recorded in the city.

The state health minister, during a briefing about the Covid situation in the state, urged the people to follow Covid-appropriate behavior. "I urge everyone to avoid crowding & follow guidelines to avoid infection. Schools students (15-18 yrs) should be taken in batches to vaccination centers. This will result in a high rate of vaccination," he said. He added that the schools in the state will not be shut down as of now.

"Around 4000 cases were reported in Mumbai today. Today’s positivity rate is 8.48%. SGTF kits must be used to differentiate between Omicron & Delta plus variants. Vaccination drives to be done at full speed, everyone must be fully vaccinated," said Tope.

Maharashtra saw a sharp spike of fresh Covid cases on Thursday as the state reported 5,368 fresh cases, a jump of 1,468 over Wednesday's numbers.1,193 recoveries and 22 deaths were recorded in the state today, taking active cases tally to 18,217. The number of Omicron cases went up to 450, with the state recording 198 cases of the variant on Thursday.

Follow Omicron LIVE updates HERE

ALSO READ | With Yellow alert in place, Delhi metro capacity down to 200 per train from 2400

Latest India News