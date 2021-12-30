With Yellow alert in place, Delhi metro capacity down to 200 per train from 2400

Follow us on Image Source : PTI This is less than 10 percent of a train's normal carrying capacity.

The Delhi Metro's capacity has come down to 200 per 8-coaches train from 2400 as the national capital went into a yellow level alert amid the rising Omicron cases in the city.

The Delhi government, in its new guidelines, said that only 50% seating capacity will be allowed in the metros, and standing will not be allowed. With the new restrictions, each coach can only now accommodate about 25 passengers, adding up to a total of 200 passengers per train.

A Delhi metro train can generally accommodate about 2400 passengers - 50 seating and 250 standing.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) sounded a "yellow" alert in the national capital earlier this week, following a rise in the number of coronavirus cases amid the emergence of its Omicron variant. According to the order, weddings will only be permitted with an attendance of up to 20 people either in court or at home and no outdoor venue will be allowed. "A nodal officer has also been appointed, who will be responsible to ensure that the guidelines and the SOP issued by the DDMA are followed at the centres at all times," it said.

