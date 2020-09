Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at building in Andheri, no casualties

A fire broke out at a building in Mumbai on Monday. The incident was reported from Andheri area of the city. Fire tenders have reached the spot and undertaking operations to douse the fire.

The reason of the fire was yet not known.

Any injuries or casualties due to the fire were yet not reported.

