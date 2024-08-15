Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
  4. Madhya Pradesh: One dead, six injured in multi-vehicle collision on Mumbai-Agra highway

Madhya Pradesh: One dead, six injured in multi-vehicle collision on Mumbai-Agra highway

Madhya Pradesh road accident: The truck hit the rear side of a container vehicle, and both caught fire. The container vehicle then hit six cars and a bus ahead, said inspector Pankaj Tiwari of Maheshwar police station.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Khargone Updated on: August 15, 2024 22:35 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) One dead, 6 injured in multi-vehicle collision on Mumbai-Agra highway.

Madhya Pradesh road accident: An 18-year-old woman was killed and six others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district today (August 15), police said. The brakes of a wheat-laden truck failed while negotiating a slope in Ganesh Ghat on the Agra-Mumbai national highway, said an official.

While the fire was put out, seven injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Indore. One of them, bus passenger Riya Jadhav (18), succumbed to her injuries. Jadhav had stuck her head out of a window to vomit when she sustained fatal injuries, the police official said.

The stretch of the highway where the pile-up took place is known to be accident-prone and called a "black spot," inspector Tiwari said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

