'Mulayam's death marks end of a major pillar of socialism,' says UP CM Yogi, announces 3-day state mourning

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav and called it "extremely sad". The 82-year-old Yadav passed away in Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday. Follow Live.

In a tweet on Monday, the leader said: " The demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is extremely sad.

His death marked the end of a major pillar of socialism and a struggling era. I pray for the peace of the departed soul and express my condolences to the bereaved family and supporters."

"Uttar Pradesh government announces three days state mourning on the death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. His last rites will be performed with full state honours," the UP CM added in another tweet.

According to sources, Adityanath also talked to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav over the phone and expressed his condolences.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, assembly speaker Satish Mahana, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, and senior BJP leaders also condoled the death of Yadav.

"The news of the death of the senior SP leader and former Chief Minister is saddening. I express my sympathies to the family members and well-wishers of the leader. May God give them strength to face the grief," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

