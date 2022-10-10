Monday, October 10, 2022
     
  4. Mulayam Singh Yadav death: Leaders condole Samajwadi Party founder's demise | Updates
Mulayam Singh Yadav death: Leaders condole Samajwadi Party founder's demise | Updates

Mulayam Singh Yadav death: Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the hospital in August and was shifted to ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.

Edited By: Vani Mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2022 10:51 IST
Image Source : PTI Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away

Mulayam Singh Yadav death: Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday after being in a critical condition for nearly nine days. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was being treated at Gurugram's Medanta hospital. He was 82. 

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister thrice. Yadav also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

He was elected 10 times as MLA and seven times as Lok Sabha MP.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away in July this year after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Leaders and political bigwigs poured condolences and expressed grief over the passing away of Mulayam Singh Yadav today. 

Live updates :Condolences pour in for Mulayam Singh Yadav

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Mulayam Singh ji's demise 'painful': Yogi Adityanath

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Netaji was one of the tallest socialist leader: Supriya Sule

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Shared good relations with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji: Rajnath Singh

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    His contribution was immense: Ashok Gehlot

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    My heartfelt condolences: Priyanka Chaturvedi

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rest in peace Pahlwan ji: Vijender Singh

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Saddened to know about his passing away: Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi condoles death of Mulayam Singh Yadav

