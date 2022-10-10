Mulayam Singh Yadav death: Leaders condole Samajwadi Party founder's demise | Updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away

Mulayam Singh Yadav death: Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday after being in a critical condition for nearly nine days. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was being treated at Gurugram's Medanta hospital. He was 82.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister thrice. Yadav also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

He was elected 10 times as MLA and seven times as Lok Sabha MP.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away in July this year after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Leaders and political bigwigs poured condolences and expressed grief over the passing away of Mulayam Singh Yadav today.

Latest India News