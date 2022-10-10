'His demise pains me': PM Modi condoles death of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PM NARENDRA MODI/TWITTER Mulayam Singh Yadav dies: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute

Highlights "He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency," PM Modi said

"I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as CM," PM wrote on Twitter

The prime minister extended condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters

Mulayam Singh Yadav death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi posted a series of pictures with the Samajwadi Party supremo.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," PM Narendra Modi said.

"I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in another tweet.

Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday in Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment.

"Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

Mulayam, 82, was admitted to the hospital in August and was shifted to ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav dies: How a simple teacher turned into ‘Netaji’ | A timeline

Latest India News