Mukesh Ambani visits Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday visited and offered prayers to Lord Krishna at Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala. He was accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani's fiancée Radhika Merchant on the visit.

Ambani offered ghee at the Sopanam (the inner sanctum) of the temple with his family. He made offerings to the temple elephants Chenthamarakshan and Balaraman.

Guruvayur Devaswom Board Chairman Prof PK Vijayan welcomed Mukesh Ambani at the temple and presented him with a mural painting as a token of their appreciation.

Mukesh Ambani visits Tirupati temple

Mukesh Ambani, on Friday visited and offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala Tirupati Devastahanam temple in Andhra Pradesh. He was accompanied by his youngest son, Anant Ambani's fiancée Radhika Merchant on the visit. Ambani along with his family participated in Abhishekam and Nijapada Darshan Seva in the morning.

Mukesh Ambani visits Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan

Ambani had visited Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, a small town near Udaipur in Rajasthan on Monday. He was accompanied by Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiance. They took the blessings of Vishal Bawa.

Lord Shrinathji is a form of 7-year-old Lord Krishna. The deity who blessed all of Vraj with his love and Lilas and Shrinathji temple has over 350 years of tradition.

