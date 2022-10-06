Threat call to Ambanis: One person arrested from Bihar's Darbhanga

Follow us on Image Source : ANI After tracing the mobile number, it was found that the caller was from Darbhanga. Mumbai police contacted us yesterday & based on their information, we caught hold of the caller, said A Kumar, SSP, on Ambani threat case.

Ambani threat case: One person has been arrested from Bihar's Darbhanga in connection with anonymous calls threatening to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, officials said on Thursday.

"After tracing the mobile number, it was found that the caller was from Darbhanga. Mumbai police contacted us yesterday and based on their information, we caught hold of the caller, Rakesh Kumar Mishra, within 2 hours," said Awakash Kumar, SSP, on the Mukesh Ambani threat case.

"Mumbai police came at night, arrested him and took him with them to present in the court. Further details can be sought from Mumbai police, our work was to co-operate with them," Awakash Kumar added.

A police team picked up Rakesh Kumar Mishra from his village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Friday and was bringing him to Mumbai, an official said.

The mobile phone of the accused was seized.

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital here had received two calls on Wednesday where the unidentified caller threatened to blow up the hospital along with Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

The caller also issued threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials said.

