Modi govt hikes MSP for paddy and other kharif crops amid ongoing farmers' protest

MSP Hike News: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that the Modi government is committed to double the income of farmers as he announced a hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy and other kharif crops. The MSP for paddy has been hiked by Rs 72 per quintal to Rs 1,940 per quintal for the 2021-22 crop year.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Tomar again dispelled apprehensions about MSP saying, "MSP (on farm crops) is there, is being hiked and will continue in future as well".

MSP has been increased regularly and its benefit is reaching farmers, he said.

The decision taken by the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help farmers take a call on which kharif (summer) crop to grow as sowing picks with the spread of the Southwest monsoon.

The Cabinet has approved an increase in the MSP of paddy (common variety) to Rs 1,940 per quintal for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) from Rs 1,868 per quintal in the year-ago period.

Similarly, the MSP of Bajra has been increased to Rs 2,250 per quintal for the current year from Rs 2,150 per quintal last year, Tomar said.

Paddy is the main kharif crop, the sowing of which has begun with the onset of the Southwest monsoon. The Met Department has projected a normal monsoon for the June-September period.

