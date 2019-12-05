MPs unanimously decide to give up food subsidy at Parliament canteen

Image Source : PTI PHOTO MPs unanimously decide to forgo food subsidy at Parliament canteen

Members of Parliament have unanimously decided to let go of the subsidy that they avail at the Parliament canteen, sources said Thursday. The decision was taken after a suggestion from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, according to the sources. According to media reports, members of all parties have agreed to do away with the food subsidy in the canteen. The discussion was held during a meeting of the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee.

With the decision, Rs 17 crores could be annually saved with the decision, sources have said, as the food in Parliament canteen will now be sold at actual cost.

The Parliament canteen was subsidised to the extent of 80 per cent of its cost in 2015, following which protests were witnessed among the MPs.

The food at canteens inside Parliament premises is provided at lower rates to MPs, officials and visitors. The issue has been a controversial one for years now.

Earlier this year, the Northern Railway had demanded Rs 16.43 crores from the Lok Sabha Secretariat as the cost for running four canteens in Parliament. The cost was for fiscal 2017-18, as per an RTI query.

The amount which Northern Railway claimed was towards subsidy and establishment cost.

It may be noted that NR runs canteens at Parliament House, Parliament House Annexe, Parliament House Reception and Parliament House Library Building.

