If we want social equality, upper caste women should be pulled out of their homes: MP Minister Bisahulal Singh

Singh, an MLA from Anuppur, is considered as one of the prominent tribal leaders in Madhya Pradesh

Singh passed controversial remarks about wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh Anjum

While talking about the rights of women, State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh on Wednesday said that upper caste and influential people restrict their womenfolk to the household, so if we want social equality, then these women should be pulled out of their homes.

Speaking at an event organised by Sarvajan Sukhay Social Organization as a chief guest, the minister said that the influential people do not allow womenfolk to have social equality.

"Influential people do not let their womenfolk have social equality. They keep women confined to their homes. If you have to bring equality, then you have to pull upper caste women out of their homes," he said.

He has also passed controversial remarks about the wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh Anjum, on which the Election Commission sought an answer from the BJP within 24 hours.

Singh, an MLA from Anuppur, is considered as one of the prominent tribal leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

Associated for years with the Congress, he had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2018.

