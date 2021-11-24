Rajasthan minister wants roads like 'Katrina Kaif's cheeks' in his constituency - Video

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK 'Roads like Katrina Kaif's cheeks': Rajasthan minister's tongue-in-cheek remark goes viral

In a video that has gone viral, newly appointed Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha is heard saying that roads in his constituency should be made similar to actor 'Katrina Kaif's cheeks'. The video, which appears to have been recorded during Gudha's visit to his assembly constituency Udaipurwati to attend an event, is being widely circulated on social media.

"In my constituency, the roads should be made like Katrina Kaif’s cheeks," the minister says repeatedly in the video triggering applause from the crowd.

The Congress MLA was just three days ago given the portfolio of Sainik Kalyan, Home Guards, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development during the recent cabinet reshuffle of the Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government.

This is not the first time such a remark has been made. Several ministers have in the past promised to build roads in their constituencies like actor-turned-politician Hema Malini's cheeks.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in 2005 had allegedly claimed that the road of Bihar will soon be turned 'as smooth as Hema Malini's cheeks.' However, he later denied making this remark.

