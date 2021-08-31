MP man returns back to India after 23 years in Pakistan jail

Follow us on Image Source : ANI MP man Prahlad Singh returns back to India after 23 years in Pakistan jail

Prahlad Singh, originally a resident of Madhya Pradesh, returned home on Monday after spending 23 years in a Pakistan jail. As per the information shared by protocol officer Arunpal Singh, Prahlad returned to India through the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab after serving his term in Pakistan jail.

"A police party from Madhya Pradesh and his younger brother Veer Singh have come to take him home," said the officer.

Prahlad is mentally unstable and was about 30 years old when he was reported missing from his home. He belonged to the Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh.

A few years ago, his family came to know of his whereabouts through a newspaper. "We have no idea how he reached Pakistan. He is mentally unstable and would often leave home without telling," said Veer Singh, Prahlad's younger brother.

Despite Prahlad's mental condition, Veer alleged that during his jail term in Pakistan, he was tortured a lot. "It seems like he has been tortured a lot. He cannot even speak properly," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

