Movement of migrant labourers within state allowed starting tomorrow, SOPs issued

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order which allows the migrant workers engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works to resume their practices from April 20. The order also contains a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) that shall be followed with respect to the movement of these migrant labourers inside states/union territories.

"Due to the spread of COVID-19 virus, workers employed in industry, agriculture, construction and other sectors have moved from their respective places of work, and are housed in relief/ shelter camps being run by State/ UT Governments. Since additional new activities, outside the containment zones, have been permitted in the consolidated revised guidelines with effect from 20th April 2020, these workers could be engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works," the order states.

The SOP addresses the issues from registration with the local authorities to provisions for food and water for the labourers.

Standard Operating Protocol

The migrant labourers currently residing in relief/ shelter camps in States/UTs should be registered with the concerned local Authority and their skill mapping be carried out to find out their suitability for various kinds of works. In the event, that a group of migrants wish to return to their places of work, within the State where they are presently located, they would be screened and those who are asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work. It may be noted that there shall be no movement of labour outside the State/UT where they are currently located. During the journey by bus, it would be ensured that safe social distancing norms are followed and the buses used for transport are sanitized as per the guidelines of the Health authorities. The National Directives for COVID-19 Management issued under the consolidated revised guidelines dated 15th April 2020 shall be strictly followed. The local authorities shall also provide for food and water etc., for the duration of their journey.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage