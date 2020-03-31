Image Source : ANI We've made efforts to sanitise entire system from cow to consumer: Mother Dairy over COVID-19 crisis

Major milk supplier Mother Dairy on Tuesday informed that the entire system is being sanitized every day keeping in mind the exponential rise in coronavirus cases.

S Chaudhary, MD, Mother Dairy Fruit, and Vegetable Pvt Ltd said: "We've made efforts to sanitize the entire system from cow to consumer. Currently, we are supplying 30 lakh liters of milk every day. At our plants, employees are checked for their temperature and made to use sanitizers, gloves, and masks."

Meanwhile, India on Monday saw the steepest rise in COVID-19 cases as new 227 cases emerged in 24 hours. With this, India's total now stands at 1,251 confirmed cases, with 32 deaths.

(With inputs from ANI)

