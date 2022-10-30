Morbi cable bridge, reopened after 7 months of repair work, lacked 'fitness certificate', say officials

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi district in Gujarat.

Highlights More than century-old bridge in Morbi city caved in around 6. 30 pm

The bridge was given to Oreva company for operation and maintenance for 15 years

Bridge was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres, and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi

Morbi cable bridge collapse: The suspension-cable bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi that collapsed on Sunday evening killing at least 77 people had lacked the municipality's 'fitness certificate', an official said.

The suspension bridge had reopened for public just four days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm.

The more than a century-old bridge in Morbi city caved in around 6.30 pm when it was crammed with people.

An Indian Army team from an artillery brigade near Dhrangdhra including doctors & paramedical staff has already reached the accident site in Morbi & taking part in the rescue & relief operation. Another Army team with doctors & other relief material is reaching site shortly, Defence officials said.

Moreover, Indian Naval Station Valsura in Jamnagar, Gujarat has sent a team of more than 40 personnel for rescue operations including marine commandos and seamen who are good swimmers, they added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also reached the tragedy site to take stock of the situation.

"The bridge was given to Oreva company for operation and maintenance for 15 years. In March this year, it was closed for the public for renovation.

It reopened after renovation on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26," said Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandeepsinh Zala.

"It was opened to the public after the completion of the renovation work. But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work)," he said.

An "engineering marvel" built at the turn of the 19th century, the suspension bridge was said to reflect "the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi," as per its description on the district collectorate website.

Sir Waghji Thakor, who ruled Morbi till 1922, was inspired by the Colonial influence and decided to construct the bridge, an "artistic and technological marvel" of that period, to connect Darbargadh Palace with Nazarbag Palace (the residences of the then royalty).

The bridge was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres, and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days in Europe, as per the collectorate website.

(With inputs from PTI)

