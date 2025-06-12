Morari Bapu’s wife Narmadaba passes away at 79, PM Modi offers condolences Narmadaba, the wife of renowned spiritual leader and Ramkatha narrator Morari Bapu, passed away at the age of 79 at their residence in Talgajarda village, Bhavnagar, Gujarat. She had been unwell and was given 'Samadhi' on Wednesday morning.

Narmadaba, the wife of noted spiritual leader and Ramkatha exponent Morari Bapu, passed away on Wednesday at their residence in Talgajarda village in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, family sources said. She was 79 and had been unwell for some time.

“Narmadaba breathed her last in the early hours of Wednesday at their residence. She was laid to rest with full spiritual rites and given ‘Samadhi’ at the same location later in the morning,” a close aide of Morari Bapu told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Morari Bapu over the phone on Wednesday afternoon and expressed his condolences over the bereavement. Morari Bapu is widely known for his recitations of the Ramcharitmanas and is regarded as one of the leading narrators of Ramkatha in India and abroad.

(With PTI inputs)