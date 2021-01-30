Saturday, January 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Moradabad road accident: 10 killed in accident, CM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Moradabad road accident: 10 killed in accident, CM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each to the family of the deceased, said Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Moradabad Updated on: January 30, 2021 12:04 IST
Moradabad road accident: 10 killed in accident, CM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased
Image Source : ANI

Moradabad road accident: 10 killed in accident, CM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

At least ten people died and 10 others injured in a collision between a mini bus and canter truck at Moradabad-Agra highway in Kundarki Police station area on Saturday.

"The accident took place at around 8:10 am in the morning in a collosion between a private bus going from Bilari to Moradabad and a truck," police said. After the accident, a forensic team also arrived at the spot.

"Forensic team is here, rescue is almost complete. Three vehicles collided with each other. Eyewitnesses tell us that it was a case of overtaking," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moradabad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each to the family of the deceased, said Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh.

"The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the people who got injured in the Moradabad road accident. He has directed the officials to provide free medical treatment to the injured," Singh said.

The injured have been rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Rajasthan: 4 dead, several hospitalised after consuming poisonous liquor in Bhilwara

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News