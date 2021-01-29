Friday, January 29, 2021
     
Rajasthan: 4 dead, several hospitalised after consuming poisonous liquor in Bhilwara

At least 4 people have died and several hospitalised after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Friday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Jaipur Updated on: January 29, 2021 17:59 IST
4 dead, several hospitalised after consuming poisonous liquor in Rajasthan
Image Source : INDIA TV

4 dead, several hospitalised after consuming poisonous liquor in Rajasthan

At least 4 people have died and several hospitalised after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Friday. 

"We've seized nearby govt liquor shops & taken samples to determine cause of death," said Vikas K Sharma, Circle Inspector, Excise Department

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has suspended twelve police personnel and workers from the excise department. CM Gehlot has also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for kin of deceased, and Rs 50,000 compensation for those under treatment, the state government said.

