Rajasthan: 4 dead, several hospitalised after consuming poisonous liquor in Bhilwara

Image Source : INDIA TV 4 dead, several hospitalised after consuming poisonous liquor in Rajasthan

At least 4 people have died and several hospitalised after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Friday.

"We've seized nearby govt liquor shops & taken samples to determine cause of death," said Vikas K Sharma, Circle Inspector, Excise Department

Rajasthan: Four died & several hospitalised after allegedly consuming poisonous liquor at Saran ka Khera village in Bhilwara, last night.



pic.twitter.com/GNTrRe1DWg — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has suspended twelve police personnel and workers from the excise department. CM Gehlot has also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for kin of deceased, and Rs 50,000 compensation for those under treatment, the state government said.

