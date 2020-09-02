Image Source : FILE No question hour in Monsoon session of Parliament

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will not have question hour and private members' business. However, zero hour and other proceedings will be held as per schedule.

The session will begin on September 14 and is likely to conclude on October 1. The Lok Sabha will sit from 9 AM to 1 PM on the first day of the session. On the subsequent days, the Lok Sabha will sit from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Those who attend the session would be required to follow the necessary coronavirus protocols, including getting tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours.

The notices which are required to be given before the commencement of the sitting on the day on which the matter is proposed to be raised in the house will be entertained only from Wednesday, September 9, 2020 (10 AM). Such notices received prior to the said date will not be admissible.

Any member desirous of raising discussion on a matter of urgent public importance may give notice in writing to the Secretary-General specifying clearly and precisely the matter to be raised, provided that the notice shall be accompanied by an explanatory note stating reasons for raising discussion on the matter in question, provided further that the notice shall be supported by the signatures of at least

two other members. The notices of Short Duration Discussions not conforming to these provisions in the Rules of Procedure are liable to be held out of order.

