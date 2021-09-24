Monsoon session of Telangana Assembly to begin today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Telangana Assembly Session is slated to commence from today. Various issues, including farm and water, besides law and order are expected to figure prominently in the session. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly would finalise the duration and agenda for the session today.

The cultivation and procurement of paddy is likely to come up for debate as officials, in a recent meeting held by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, opined that it may not be in the best interest to take up paddy cultivation in the state (on a massive scale) from the next summer season in view of the Centre reportedly expressing inability to purchase boiled rice.

The state government has recently launched 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme (providing a sum of Rs 10 lakh) on a pilot basis for the welfare of Dalits and there have been demands that the benefit be extended to backward classes as well.

Law and order, against the backdrop of the recent rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in the state capital, is also expected to figure in the discussion.

The inter-state disputes with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh over river water sharing are also expected to be discussed. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said his party is keen on taking up the issue of jobs, Dalit Bandhu scheme, agri issues like remunerative price, paddy procurement, the problem of drug abuse in the state and Krishna, Godavari river water issues.

The CLP would meet tomorrow to finalise its strategy, he said. He favoured holding the session for at least 20 days. Meanwhile, an official release said Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao would go to Delhi on Friday after the BAC meeting.

Rao would speak to Union Minister Piyush Goyal on paddy procurement before returning to Hyderabad, the release said. He will meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on September 25 and attend a meeting convened by Union Home Ministry on September 26.

(PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Telangana Congress chief apologises to Shashi Tharoor for his derogatory remark

Latest India News